James Donald Smith, 84, passed away on April 6, 2019 after complications sustained from a fall. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on March 1, 1935. He was the only child of James H. (Red) Smith and Eunice Smith.

Following graduation from Landon High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division in Germany.



While on a train traveling through Holland, he met the love of his life, a Dutch girl named Carla. When Don finished his Army tour and returned to the United States, Carla soon followed and so did their wedding. Later Don went on to join the IBEW #177 apprenticeship program and became Jacksonville's 100th Master Electrician. Don had a long and distinguished career as a master electrician. While at Paxon electric, he served as the superintendent. Here he oversaw much of Jacksonville's early growth, including JIA, UPS, Blount Island Offshore Power Systems, St. Luke's Hospital, and the Prime Osborne Center. Then, he moved on to Miller Electric to finish the Gator Bowl expansion project before his retirement.



He enjoyed giving back to his trade and spent 45 years as an apprenticeship instructor at the Electrical Training Alliance of Jacksonville. In his free time, Don enjoyed lots of hobbies. He was a pilot and very proud of the two experimental aircraft he built and flew with his son, Raymond. Don was also a ham radio operator. He was very handy and loved working on projects around the house. There was not a project he couldn't design and complete.



Don will be greatly missed by Carla, his wife of 56 years, his son and best friend, Raymond and wife Hilda, Don's favorite daughter, Sharon and his grandson, Preston. A memorial service will be held at HARDAGE-GIDDENS, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach on April 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive guests at the reception following the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in his mem ory to the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Young Eagles Program, www.eaa.org. or to the . Fly Free Daddy!!