Ferguson

James E. R. Ferguson (Jim), age 79, gently passed away on June 12, 2019, in St. Augustine, FL, with beloved family present. He is a revered husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin and friend. He and his wife, Pat Ferguson, married for over 62 wonderful years, live in the World Golf Village, St. Augustine. Jim is survived by his younger sister, Jeannie Taylor (Soddy-Daisy, TN); his children, Tony Ferguson (and wife Donna) and Patricia A. (Ferguson) Reyher (husband Patrick Keller); grandchildren, Holly Humphries, Dria Ferguson, Lauren Hull, Heather Wall and Gena Ferguson; great grandchildren, Riley Humphries, Maddox Pergande, Conner Humphries, Finnley Hull and Arcee Zapator. Jim was born in Chattanooga in November 1939, to Finnie Mae Lawson Ferguson and Raymond Cornelius Ferguson. The Ferguson family is noted as one of the First Families of Tennessee, dating back as established landholders since 1780, a few years prior to Tennessee statehood. Jim joined the Army at 14, received an honorable discharge because of his age, but rejoined after High School (City H.S. in Chattanooga). He served three tours in Vietnam. He and his family enjoyed traveling to various bases in the US and abroad before Jim retired after 21 years of dedicated service in 1976 as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4). Jim was also a Mason and Master of the Secret of the 32nd Degree of the Scottish Rite. Jim and Pat moved to many cities in the southeast as he launched his second career as Executive Director, CEO, and President of many luxury resorts, country clubs and private retirement communities. These included Chattanooga G&CC, Richland G&CC, The Florida Yacht Club, Ponce DeLeon G&CC, Hilton Head Resort, Bald Head Island Resort, Hunter's Run, Treyburn G&CC, and Diamond Head Resort. In the spring and summer, Jim loved spending time with family (his own and extended) at the beach or golf course, a few of the main reasons he retired in Florida. Fall meant football to Jim and he never missed an opportunity to invite family and friends to his home to cheer on his UT Vols or Dallas Cowboys. When it turned cold outside, he enjoyed socializing and playing competitive card games with his friends at the World Golf Village. Jim and Pat are members of the First Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL, and have requested, in-lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Red Cross or , two of Jim's favorite charities.

Jim Ferguson's Memorial Service will be held at Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home, 4750 Palm Valley Road (SR 210), Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082, on June 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 14 to June 16, 2019