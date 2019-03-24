BATES

Mr. James Earl "Jim" Bates, age 73 of Orange Park, FL passed away March 19, 2019. Jim was born February 25, 1946 in Jacksonville, FL, the son of Wilbur Bates and Katherine Richmond Bates.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sue Bates; his daughters Kim Dumas (Dan), and Angie Harrell (Timmy); his son Chuck Bates (Kim); 7 grandchildren Jeff, Allan, Taryn, Tessa, Chase, Hayden, and Colin; also many other loving family members and friends. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his sister Mary Katherine Olson, and brother Bill Bates.

Jim retired from Bellsouth/ATT/ Lucent Technologies following over 35 years of dedicated service. He then worked his favorite job ever at Heritage Bank for 8 years. He is best remembered for the love and care he gave in raising his family, watching grandkids grow, fishing, golf and the outdoors. Jim was the go-to handyman who had the tools and know-how for almost anything. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services in celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday March 26, 2019 in the chapel of Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park. Family members and friends will gather on Monday evening from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in his name to either Haven Hospice or to the Clay County Animal Shelter. Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary