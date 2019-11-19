Home

Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
First New Zion Baptist Church
4835 Soutel Dr.
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
First New Zion Baptist Church
4835 Soutel Dr.
James Edward Harrell


1942 - 2019
Harrell
James Edward Harrell, Sr. was born on August 18, 1942, to Ulysee Harrell and Annie L. Harrell in Richland, Georgia (Stewart County). He departed this life after a lengthy illness, November 11, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories: (Children) James Harrell, Timothy Harrell, Edward (Vondarryl) Harrell, Bernard Harrell, Gloria (Thomas) Jennings, and Valerie (Larry) McClendon. Public Visitation will be held Friday 5-7 at First New Zion Baptist Church, 4835 Soutel Dr., Funeral Service will be held 11/23/19, 12 noon at First New Zion Baptist Church 11/23/19. For additional information go to the obituary section at www.pattersonfuneralservice.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019
