James Everette King went to be with his Heavenly Father on October 14, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1933 in Dubach, LA to James Ernest King and Euna Lee Forsyth King.
Jim was a career Military man with the Air Force in Korea, and the Navy later, with a total of 23 years in service. He was a Sr. Chief Aviation Technician (AT) teaching as well as Maintenance Chief in squadrons with two cruises aboard the Oriskany in Vietnam.
Jim was a social person who joined many organizations and professional groups. He was a very generous person, hard worker and had a very good sense of humor.
Jim loved his time in the service and loved his time as a civilian but he Loved the Lord more. He was a Deacon of First Baptist Church of Orange Park, a Gideon, a Freemason 32 Degree, and a Lion.
His hobby I would say was golf. He would say it was his passion, as many present would know. He was also an avid reader with a book in every room that he read daily.
He is preceded in death by his son, Everette Leslie.
James leaves his wife, Grace; daughter, Robin (Joe); son, Carl (Sovanna); grandchildren, Marissa (Ryan), Jennifer (Khris), Joshua (Nicola), Colby (Makayla), Lindsay (Mike) and Casey; step-grandson, Ross; and great-grandchildren, Charlie, Rachel, Kit, Adelyn, Bennett and Elius.
The funeral will be held 10:30 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Orange Park with Dr. David Tarkington officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 am until service time. A graveside service to follow at 2:30 pm, at Jacksonville National Cemetery with military honors rendered.
Thank you all for coming to his Celebration of Life.
