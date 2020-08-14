FORREST
JAMES "JIM" EARL FORREST, age 77, passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2020 at Baptist Hospital.
BORN JUNE 5th,1943 ~ Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
James is preceded in death by his parents Earl Forrest and Katherine Magee Forrest of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. James is also preceded in death by his sister Marie Forrest Tague, brother John Forrest, sister Kathleen Forrest Larue and brother-in-law Mickey Perloff.
James is survived by his son James "Jay" Forrest and his wife Kristina. Grandsons Finn Forrest, Elijah Forrest and Rider James Forrest; Sister Patricia Forrest Perloff, Joyce Bryson Forrest and brother Joseph Forrest and his wife Angela and his many beloved nieces and nephews and their children.
James' first summer visit to The Forrest Family home in Wildwood, New Jersey was in 1943 where he would spend each summer thereafter until his death at age 77.
After graduating from Cardinal Dougherty High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, James served honorably in the United States Army, Company B USATC, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, 3rd United States of America. After returning home, James then earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Rider University, Lawrence Township, New Jersey.
Jim was dedicated to his career in Administration working for The New Jersey Turnpike for 27 years from which he retired in 2005.
Jim was an avid golfer and his favorite pastimes included all things Philadelphia Sports, The New York Stock Exchange, exercising, racquetball, tennis and fishing. Jim loved western movies and music and traveled extensively through the Carribbean and Europe enjoying the sun and sand with his Family and Friends. Jim enjoyed Amusement Parks and Baseball, attending game 4 of The 1993 World Series where The Phillies won the highest-scoring game in World Series History. Jim traveled cross country during his first road trip to California with his brother John just to put his feet into the Pacific Ocean and continued to live each day thereafter with this same zest for life.
Jim later retired to Florida by way of St. Petersburg to be with his son and three grandsons where he followed them to Jacksonville Beach, Florida until his death on August Fifth, Two Thousand Twenty.
Jimbo was a Loving and Loyal Father, Brother and Friend; A ripple in still water to the many lives he touched. Jim will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
