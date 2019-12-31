|
Gentry
James "Jim" Gable Gentry, age 76, passed away Monday, December 29, 2019, after a 2 year battle with cancer. Jim was a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer and the owner and operator of Fraser Funeral Home and he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the U. S. Navy. Jim was also an avid Florida Gator Fan.
He is preceded in death by his Mother, Opal Lambert, step-father, Gilbert Lambert and a son, James G. Gentry, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Gina Blocker Gentry, his daughters; Stephanie Anello (Neil) and Jennifer Salter Green, his son Richard Gentry, and a niece, Paige Saylor (James), who was like a daughter to him. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Monty and Sonja Blocker, brothers-in-law, Shawn and Kevin Blocker, his grandchildren, Michael, Aubrie, and Jenney Anello, Jarred and Blayne Bierman, Sally Salter and Quinn Gentry; and long-time friends that were like his family, Jack and Gay Blackburn and many other friends and family; and the wonderful staff at Fraser Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held, Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating followed by interment in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery with US Navy Honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 -9:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020