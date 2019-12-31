Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gentry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Gable "Jim" Gentry

Add a Memory
James Gable "Jim" Gentry Obituary
Gentry
James "Jim" Gable Gentry, age 76, passed away Monday, December 29, 2019, after a 2 year battle with cancer. Jim was a Licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer and the owner and operator of Fraser Funeral Home and he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the U. S. Navy. Jim was also an avid Florida Gator Fan.
He is preceded in death by his Mother, Opal Lambert, step-father, Gilbert Lambert and a son, James G. Gentry, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years Gina Blocker Gentry, his daughters; Stephanie Anello (Neil) and Jennifer Salter Green, his son Richard Gentry, and a niece, Paige Saylor (James), who was like a daughter to him. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Monty and Sonja Blocker, brothers-in-law, Shawn and Kevin Blocker, his grandchildren, Michael, Aubrie, and Jenney Anello, Jarred and Blayne Bierman, Sally Salter and Quinn Gentry; and long-time friends that were like his family, Jack and Gay Blackburn and many other friends and family; and the wonderful staff at Fraser Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held, Friday, January 3, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221 with Rev. Ray Mayfield officiating followed by interment in Gethsemane Memorial Gardens Cemetery with US Navy Honors.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 -9:00 pm Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -