James Grimsley
1958 - 2020
Grimsley
James Edward Grimsley (61) entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020. James leaves to cherish his memories, brothers, Willie Frank, Vernon, Tony (Connie), and John (Kelly); sisters, Laura Tookes (Eddie), Gloria Waters, Barbara, Joyce (Larry), Brenda Bush (Herman) and Phyllis Covington (Harry). He will be missed by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many sorrowing friends. Graveside Rites will be held (TODAY) 11:00am, Sat., June 13 at the Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 Edgewood Dr. with Rev. Patricia McGeathey, Officiating. Professional Services from the Heart in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Edgewood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
6665 New Kings Rd.
Jacksonville, FL 32219
(904) 765-4150
