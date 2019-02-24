|
HURLEY
James H. Hurley I was called to Glory February 16, 2019. Survivors include his wife Belinda; children James (Kim) Hurley II of Jacksonville; Michelle (Tracy) Duncan of Chickamauga, GA; CJ and Tim (Britney) Fluharty of Jacksonville; brother Mr. and Mrs. Max Hurley of Calhoun, GA; 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and several nieces & nephews. James was a retired member of the IBEW Local 177 of Jacksonville.
An inurnment service with military honors will be held at 11:30 am Friday, March 8, 2019 at Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019