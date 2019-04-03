INGOLDSBY

James H. Ingoldsby, age 87, departed this life to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL.

Jim was born June 29, 1931 in Elizabethton, TN to James Patrick Ingoldsby and Blanche Miller Ingoldsby. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and graduated from East Tennessee State University where he met the love of his life, June Williams Ingoldsby. Jim took a job with the Atlantic Coastline Railroad which led to a fruitful career of 35 years with CSX Transportation. After moves to Savannah, GA and Rocky Mount, NC, Jim's family settled in Jacksonville, FL. Jim has been a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for 47 years. He has used his giftedness to serve in many ways and has a great love for his church family.

Jim and June enjoyed almost 64 years of loving and faithful marriage. Jim has also been a loving and giving father to his three sons, Nelson (deceased, Feb. 28, 1975), David (Robyn), and John (Denise), and to his beloved ten grandchildren, Patrick (Courtney), Rachael, Julia, James, Lydia, Drew, Ben, Grace, Caroline, and Olivia who all reside in Jacksonville. He will be greatly missed by his wife, sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

Jim joins his son, Nelson Ingoldsby, and his mother, Blanche Miller Ingoldsby in glory.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville.

The Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, April 5, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Hobson Auditorium, 119 West Beaver St., Jacksonville, FL with John Blount presiding. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Jim Ingoldsby to the Homer G. Lindsey, Jr. Scholarship Fund, First Baptist Church Jacksonville, Florida.

