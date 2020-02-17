|
Parks
James Harrol (Ted) Parks 93 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 13, 2020. Ted was born in Montezuma, Georgia. He graduated high school in Americus, Georgia and at age 18 joined the Army training as a paratrooper later stationed in Japan until end of World War II. He worked for CSX Railroad and retired with 25 years service. He belonged to the Albert J. Russell Lodge No 126 as a Mason for over 50 years. He was a dedicated member of the Riverside Primitive Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and after retiring from CSX bowled on a Senior Bowling League earning many patches. Although not a talker, he went out of his way to help his Riverside neighbors and friends earning the 2nd Annual Cup of Neighborly Kindness Award in 1996, sponsored by Watson Realty Corp. He resided at his Riverside home for 58 years. He dearly loved walking his neighborhood with his faithful much loved dog, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents Monroe and Corine McCarty Parks of Georgia; and his wife, Eleanor Bethea Parks of Jacksonville. He is survived by his daughters Sherry Beville (Michael) and Cynthia Cameron (Buddy) of Jacksonville and sons John Parks (MaryEllen) and Jim Parks of Jacksonville and Ted Parks (Lori) of Williamston, SC; 9 grandchildren Celeste Dodrill, Shelley Beville, Matthew Beville, Bryan Cameron, Stacy Perez, Kayla Quick, Zachary Parks, Justin Parks and Rebecca Parks; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and services conducted by Pastor Lee Chambers, of Riverside Primitive Baptist Church, will be held Wednesday, February 19,2020 at the Hardage Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and service at 11:00 in chapel followed by the graveside service. Lunch for family and friends of Ted Parks will be held after 1:00 pm at the Riverside Primitive Baptist Church located at 702 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020