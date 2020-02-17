Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
(904) 781-9262
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Riverside Primitive Baptist Church
702 Dellwood Avenue
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Parks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Harrol "Ted" Parks

Add a Memory
James Harrol "Ted" Parks Obituary
Parks
James Harrol (Ted) Parks 93 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on February 13, 2020. Ted was born in Montezuma, Georgia. He graduated high school in Americus, Georgia and at age 18 joined the Army training as a paratrooper later stationed in Japan until end of World War II. He worked for CSX Railroad and retired with 25 years service. He belonged to the Albert J. Russell Lodge No 126 as a Mason for over 50 years. He was a dedicated member of the Riverside Primitive Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and after retiring from CSX bowled on a Senior Bowling League earning many patches. Although not a talker, he went out of his way to help his Riverside neighbors and friends earning the 2nd Annual Cup of Neighborly Kindness Award in 1996, sponsored by Watson Realty Corp. He resided at his Riverside home for 58 years. He dearly loved walking his neighborhood with his faithful much loved dog, Lucy.
He was preceded in death by his parents Monroe and Corine McCarty Parks of Georgia; and his wife, Eleanor Bethea Parks of Jacksonville. He is survived by his daughters Sherry Beville (Michael) and Cynthia Cameron (Buddy) of Jacksonville and sons John Parks (MaryEllen) and Jim Parks of Jacksonville and Ted Parks (Lori) of Williamston, SC; 9 grandchildren Celeste Dodrill, Shelley Beville, Matthew Beville, Bryan Cameron, Stacy Perez, Kayla Quick, Zachary Parks, Justin Parks and Rebecca Parks; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Visitation and services conducted by Pastor Lee Chambers, of Riverside Primitive Baptist Church, will be held Wednesday, February 19,2020 at the Hardage Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home located at 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., and service at 11:00 in chapel followed by the graveside service. Lunch for family and friends of Ted Parks will be held after 1:00 pm at the Riverside Primitive Baptist Church located at 702 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -