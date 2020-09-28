James Hawkins

HAWKINS
James Daryl "Doc" Hawkins, 66, passed away on September 25, 2020. Daryl was born on May 3, 1954 in Brunswick, Ga. He grew up in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Studies from the University of Florida in 1977. He began his teaching career at Forest High school in 1978, and later taught at Robert E. Lee High School for the next 38 years. He was an avid history lover and Gator football fan. In addition to teaching, he loved the time he spent as athletic trainer and coaching softball. He is survived by his wife Peggy and two children, Michael Hawkins (Tami) and Kristin Kofler (Chaz), sister Doris Behrens, and seven grandchildren, Abigale, Cooper, Adam, Hannah, Nate, Ella and Owen. He is preceded in death by his parents James Monroe and Doris Hawkins, as well as brother in law Charles "La" Behrens. Services will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 am. Corey- Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32211, with a burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the funeral home.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com