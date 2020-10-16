1/1
James Hayes
1968 - 2020
Hayes
James Franklin Hayes, III, 51, passed away on September 2, 2020.
The son of James F. Hayes, M.D. and Barbara Hayes, he is survived by his two sisters Paula Kettell (Tom) and Lisa Ephrem (Vic); two nieces and three nephews; and his former spouse, Kirby Alexander.
James graduated from Episcopal High School in 1986. James received his B.A. in Economics and his MBA from the University of Richmond. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. James' career included roles in sports management and financial and mortgage services.
James is remembered for his soccer skills from Episcopal High and the University of Richmond. His friends describe him as a kind, witty, handsome, generous and wise. Over his lifetime, he cherished his dogs. He passionately followed sports. James will be missed deeply.
His memorial service is Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Epping Forest Yacht Club at 10:30 a.m. Please consider donations to his favorite organizations: Nassau County Humane Society and FSU Seminole Boosters. Arrangements being handled by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 904-744-8422.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
