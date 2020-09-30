1/1
James Henderson
HENDERSON
Rev. James Henderson, 83 passed away on September 28, 2020. He was the son of Sara Hutchinson and Walter Henderson. He graduated as Salutatorian from Stanton High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia and Interdenominational Theological Center where he received his Bachelor of Divinity Degree. Rev. Henderson served in the Air Force from 1960 through 1963. He was ordained into the ministry at Providence Baptist Church in Atlanta, GA. He retired in 2001 from Calvary Presbyterian Church in Statesville, NC. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 60 years, Eunatee Tyner Henderson, 5 children and a host of grandchildren. Chapel service will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home in Richmond, Virginia. There will be a Public Viewing on Tuesday at James Graham Mortuary from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Interment in Jacksonville National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC. 3631 Moncrief Road.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
