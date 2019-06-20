Huntress

James Walter Huntress (Jim), 66, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on May 18, 2019, in Hot Springs, NC. Born in Waltham, MA on December 5, 1952, he spent his childhood in Sanford, Maine and Derry, New Hampshire. He is predeceased by parents Lola M. and Leslie H. Huntress, Springvale ME and brother Thomas A. Huntress, Sanford, ME.

He leaves behind his loving life partner Barbara L. Cockrell, Jacksonville, FL, former wife Catherine Naphin Huntress, Tallahassee, FL, daughter Kayla Christina (Jacob) Knight of St. Augustine, FL, sons Samuel N. Cockrell and Casey T. Cockrell, Jacksonville, FL, siblings Susan (Dennis) Roy, William (Katherine) Huntress, Judith L Huntress, Barbara (Skip) Lewis, Brenda (David) Bombaro and Shirley M. Huntress along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was a decorated Vietnam war veteran, served in the Coast Guard, 32nd Degree Master Mason, master carpenter, builder, entrepreneur, scholar, and accomplished sailor and boater who loved the water. Jim is truly an inspiration and loved and missed by everyone who knew him. He has a contagious smile and laugh, and taught us to always be optimistic and expect good things to happen. He genuinely cared for others exemplifying positivity. Jim lived life passionately to its fullest, embracing more adventures than most of us experience in more than three lifetimes with God's favor upon him.

A celebration of his life will be held on June 29, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 1740 State Rd 207, St. Augustine, FL 32086. Reception to follow.

Donations may be made at https://www.gofundme.com/jim-huntress-memorial-to-empower-health.

