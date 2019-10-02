Home

Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206

Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Crucifixion
James Ingram


1927 - 2019
James Ingram Obituary
Ingram
Funeral service for Mr. James Ingram will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00PM at the Church of the Crucifixion. He was a retiree of the City of Jacksonville. He is survived by: his children, ZsaZsa Ingram-Fitzpatrick, James Deryll Ingram, Kimberly Ingram and Lori Ingram; grandchildren, Deantee Ingram, Venantee Andrews, Danny Torrence, Jr., Jamar Torrence, Jalen Fitzpatrick, Justin Fitzpatrick, Jordan, Fitzpatrick; greatgrands, Jonathan Ingram and Naihara Dunk; sister, Julia Mae Bob; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 11AM until 2PM. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
