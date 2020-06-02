James Irvin Dodson
1930 - 2020
Dodson
James Irvin Dodson, 90, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Community Hospice, St. Vincent's Riverside. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on April 26, 1930. James graduated from Norwood High School in 1948. He worked for Cincinnati Gas and Electric while studying Accounting and subsequently received a Bachelor's Degree from The University of Cincinnati. He also served in the United States Air Force for two years in the late 1950s. James had a long career in Accounting for The United States Federal Government. He also had a passion for Astronomy and Science Fiction. He was married to Elizabeth Alice McClamma on November 19, 1961. He remained married to her for 53 years until her passing in 2014.
James is survived by Holly Elizabeth Dodson, daughter, of Saint Petersburg, Florida and John Paul Dodson, son, of Jacksonville, Florida.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Boulevard.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverside Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
