Fives
On November 24, 2020, James Joseph Fives passed away at age 86 in Roanoke, Virginia. Jim was a cheerful, fun, and extremely thoughtful man. He will always be remembered for his smiles and kindness to everyone.
James was born in Carbondale Pennsylvania on May 30, 1934, to George and Regina Fives. He is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Marilyn Fives.
James is survived by his two daughters, whom he loved and adored Pam Fives of Roanoke, Virginia, and Lynn Fives of Jacksonville, Florida. He is also survived by his sister, Roseann Davis Fives, and his brother, Jerry Fives.
In lieu of a service and flowers, we ask for a Memorial Donation to be given to FeedingAmerica.org
supporting your local Chapter.
