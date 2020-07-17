1/1
James Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly
James Palmer Kelly, age 26, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, and is safely home with Jesus. He was born December 11, 1995, in Jacksonville, Florida to Brian and Kim Kelly.
Palmer had a smile that would light up a room. He loved playing golf, his guitar, and the Jaguars.
He is survived by his parents Brian and Kim; sisters Lindsey (Kai) Woodstock and Peyton; grandmothers, Joy Camp and Sue Kelly; many Aunts and Uncles and Cousins.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial celebration will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:00 am at Chets Creek Church in accordance with CDC guidelines. The service may also be viewed live at chetscreek.com/palmer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Angelwood, Inc.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Service
service may also be viewed live
Send Flowers
JUL
21
Service
11:00 AM
Chets Creek Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
9047377171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved