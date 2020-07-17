James Kelly

Kelly
James Palmer Kelly, age 26, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, and is safely home with Jesus. He was born December 11, 1995, in Jacksonville, Florida to Brian and Kim Kelly.
Palmer had a smile that would light up a room. He loved playing golf, his guitar, and the Jaguars.
He is survived by his parents Brian and Kim; sisters Lindsey (Kai) Woodstock and Peyton; grandmothers, Joy Camp and Sue Kelly; many Aunts and Uncles and Cousins.
A visitation will be held Monday, July 20, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge from 5:00-7:00 pm. A memorial celebration will be held Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 11:00 am at Chets Creek Church in accordance with CDC guidelines. The service may also be viewed live at chetscreek.com/palmer
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Angelwood, Inc.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
