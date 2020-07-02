James Kitchens

Kitchens
Mr. James A. (Jim) Kitchens, Jr., 84, passed away on the morning of July 1, 2020 at The Community Hospice Anne and Donald McGraw Center in Jacksonville, Florida surrounded by his loving family. A native and life-long resident of Jacksonville, Jim was born on October 26, 1935 and grew up in the Springfield and Tallulah/North Shore neighborhoods where he attended Kirby Smith Junior High School and Andrew Jackson Senior High School. An all-star athlete, Jim lettered in multiple sports and starred in basketball. After graduating high school, Jim attended Stetson University on a basketball scholarship where he earned his bachelor's degree in Physical Education and was an Honorable Mention All American in basketball leading to his induction into the Stetson University Sports Hall of Fame.
Upon graduation from Stetson University in 1958, Jim served six years in the U.S. Army Reserve as he began a long career of service in the Duval County and Marion County public school systems. Early in his career Jim established himself as one of the top high school basketball coaches in the state, leading Landon High School and Terry Parker High School to basketball state championship final games in 1962 and 1967, respectively. During his seven years of coaching high school basketball in Jacksonville, Jim was recognized as district Coach of the Year four times while also earning his master's degree in Education before he left coaching to accept roles of greater responsibility in Florida's public school system.
Throughout his career Jim distinguished himself in positions of increasing leadership and impact, serving as Director of Physical Education and Drivers Education for Marion County Florida, Director of Physical Education for Duval County Florida, Principal of Sherwood Forest Sixth Grade Center and Principal of Kings Trail Elementary School. In 1993, he retired from the public-school system having shaped countless young lives through education and personal example. Outside of work, Jim was active in leadership roles in the churches he attended and the community, touching many more lives as a teacher, deacon and trusted friend. He was a man of great integrity who loved and lived for Jesus and had a profound and lasting impact on his extended family and all the lives he touched.
Jim is preceded in death by his father Alvin Kitchens and his mother Edna Kitchens. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years Anne (Howell) Kitchens, sister Jackie (Kitchens) Brizendine (husband Riley), brother Ray Kitchens (wife Frances), son Donny Kitchens (wife Lori), son Rick Kitchens (wife Deborah), son Jimmy Kitchens (wife Brenda), daughter Karen (Kitchens) Simpson (husband Scott), six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home on Cesery Blvd on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. Considering COVID-19, the family will wait to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or in lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial gifts to The Dementia Society of America
or The Community Hospice Anne and Donald McGraw Center.
