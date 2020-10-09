1/
James L. Stringer
1944 - 2020
Stringer
James L. Stringer, Sr. passed away on October 6, 2020 at St Vincent's Hospice.
James was born on July 22, 1944 to N. Douglas Stringer and his beloved mother, Bessie Lee Dowling Stringer in Jacksonville, Florida.
Our family has suffered a great loss. James was a good man and required little in life to achieve happiness. His happiness came from his amazing family and some rowdy friends. He said " I have been blessed beyond my dreams."
James was predeceased by his daddy (Pops) N. Douglas Stringer and his mother, Bessie Lee Stringer, brother, N. Douglas Stringer, Jr., sisters; Quinell, Wanelle, Willie Mae, Jacqueline, Sandra and Lee. Grandchildren, Scotty Logan and Morgan-Faith Stringer.
James is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Shirley (Sunshine) Stringer, brother, Franklin R. Stringer (Carol); sisters, Winifred Peters, Charlotte Armstrong and his uncle, Sonny Pellum.
James is also survived by three sons, James L. Stringer Jr. (Janet), Hank Stringer (Christy), Terry Stringer (Leslie), a daughter, Michelle Logan (Scott), grandchildren, Brent (Breanne) Troy, Chantelle (Juan), Brannon (MacKenzie) Wyatt and Morgan-Dean, great-grandchildren, Kynsley and Serana, and many numerous nephews and nieces.
James loved woodworking. He loved walking thru the National Forest and finding random pieces of wood in its natural state. He was very humble about his ability to transform these finds into works of art. James said, the wood told him what they wanted to be. James loved the smiles his work brought to the faces of everyone who received his gift. He was truly talented.
James was an avid Florida Gator fan. Everything was orange and blue in his world. He also loved NASCAR and P.B.R. I think he was a cowboy at heart because he loved old cowboy reruns on television. He thought cowboys were pure of heart and lastly, he loved playing Bluegrass and old country music with his pickers and singers in what he called "The Band". One of his most memorable traits was to give family and friends "pet names", that was his way of making you feel that you were special. The family would like to thank Billy Tupperville for his kindness in helping care for James even when it was a challenge because of his poor health.
This memoir would not be complete without mentioning his lifetime best friend, Jerry Boone. James was well known and loved by many friends from childhood till his passing. To numerous to name but he loved them all.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 am in the chapel of Fraser Funeral Home, 8168 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, Fl 32221 with Tommy Dowling officiating followed by interment in Riverside Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Pallbearers for the services will be Timmy Stringer, Hank Stringer, Terry Stringer, Michael Stringer and T. J. Morgan.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fraser Funeral Home
OCT
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Fraser Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
