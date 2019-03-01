WILLIAMS

A Homegoing Celebration for well-known educator, Mr. James L. Williams, Jr., 92, will be held 10:30AM, MONDAY, March 4, 2019 at St. Paul AME Church, where he held faithful membership, Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Zanders, II, Pastor. Mr. Williams passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. A native of Jacksonville, he attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Stanton Senior High School - Class of 1945. Upon completing high school, Mr. Williams enlisted into the U.S. Navy, having served his country faithfully as a WWII Veteran, before being Honorably Discharged. Furthering his education, he attended St. Paul Poly – Technic Institute, Lawrenceville, VA, where he earned a Bachelors degree and Florida A&M University where the Masters degree was conferred. As one of Duval County's Outstanding Educators, Mr. Williams was employed with Duval County School Board, where he also was a Coach, rendering over 32 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include being former Chairman Pro-Tem of the Trustee Board of his church, former Co-Chairman of the Commission on Stewardship and Finance, Boys Scouts of America – Silver Beaver Award Recipient, former member of the Proposed Legislation Committee, Ex-Officio member of the General Board of the AME Church, President Emeritus of the Connectional Lay Organization of the AME Church, member of Phi Delta Kappa Fraternity, Inc., Chairman of the Eugene Butler Branch - , Board of Directors – Duval County Unit of the , Board of Directors – Johnson Branch YMCA and Football Official and former member of the Trustee Board of Edward Waters College. Mr. Williams was predeceased by his sister, Ms. Clara Williams; brother, Joshua W. Williams and his parents, James L. Williams, Sr. and Mrs. Lillian G. Williams. Survivors include his sister, Mrs. Estelle W. McKissick (Bishop Rudolph W., Sr.); nephew, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr. (Elder Kimberly N.); grandnieces and grandnephew, Jocelyn, Janai and Joshua McKissick; devoted cousin, Mrs. Winifred Zanders (Rev. Dr. Marvin C., II); a number of other cousins, other relatives and friends. Mr. Williams will rest in his church for visitation SUNDAY, March 3, 2019 from 5PM until 7PM and Monday from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Jacksonville National Cemetery. Friends are asked to assemble at the church the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary