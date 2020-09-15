1/
James LaPointe
James LaPointe, 60, peacefully passed away at home, after a brief battle with cancer on 9/5/20. Born and raised a proud Cheesehead in Milwaukee, Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marion, and brothers, Joe and Jeff. Jim is survived by his wife Linda, sister Peggy, 2 stepdaughters Charissa and Tonya and 4 grandchildren Amanda, Christopher, Kirra and Rachael. He will also be greatly missed by a host of loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and longtime friends, with Joe and Brett helping their great Uncle Jim until the very end. Jim recently retired from the City of St. Augustine as a water plant operator and was a dedicated member of the Elks 221 as a P.E.R. and the Sons of Norway. Jim loved life and would brighten anyone's day with his heart of gold and witty sense of humor. As he would love to say, UFFDA!. A Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 15 to Sep. 18, 2020.
