Lester

James (Jimmy) Franklin Lester, age 84, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, July 1, 2019 after a heroic battle with a broken back. He was born on July 16, 1934 in Jenkins County, Georgia. He leaves behind his loving wife of 64 years, Flora. He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Clifford and L. D. (Red) Chance of Sardis, Georgia and his youngest son, Brian Dail Lester. He enlisted in the United States Navy at a very young age and served his country with several tours in the Mediterranean, stateside, and in Vietnam. After retiring from the military, he completed school at FCCJ and went on to work for and retired from the State of Florida with the Department of Corrections. Jim was a very active member of Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church and loved bowling, golfing, Jeopardy and the Gathier gospel concerts.

Jim also leaves behind his surviving loving children Gary (Julia) Lester, Kathy Pope, Julie (Randy) Anderson, and Barry (Carole) Lester; his doting grandchildren Brian (Ashley) Lester, Canaan (Carolyn) Anderson, David (Vanessa) Pope, Tory (Cortlan) Carrillo, Bradley (Brianna) Lester, Sara Lester, Melissa Lester and Matthew Lester. Pepaw also leaves his adoring great grandchildren Malia and Kairi Carrillo, Hollie, Harlie and Barrett Lester, and Carter Lester. He is also parting from a very large extended family and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior beginning at 4:00 p.m. The burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 promptly at 12:30 p.m. at the Jacksonville National Cemetery, 4083 Lannie Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the building fund of the Jacksonville Heights Baptist Church would be appreciated.

HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 3 to July 5, 2019