Loberger
James Charles Loberger, 91, passed away February 7, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in St. Joseph's Historic Catholic Church, 4124 Loretto Road, Jacksonville, FL 32223, with Fr. John Sollee, as Celebrant.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com 904-288-0025.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020