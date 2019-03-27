PIERSON

James M. Pierson, long time resident of Green Cove Springs, was a classic southern gentleman, and example of the greatest generation. He peacefully crossed the bar on March 23, at age 94. Predeceased by his beloved wife Alma, son James, and great-grandson, John Michael, Jim is survived by daughters Patsy Hilton, Waycross, GA, and Nora Milne (Doug) Jacksonville, 5 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. After leaving his Brevard, NC birthplace, Jim's entire career was spent with pride in the U.S. Navy (25 years), and subsequent civil service, from WWII until his retirement. Not a day passed without deep reflection on his experiences at sea and service. Jim often said he could be happy anywhere with a church and Masonic lodge. He was active in and devoted to each: First Presbyterian Church, Green Cove Springs; and 33rd Degree Mason, Cabul Lodge, York Rite, Scottish Rite and the Shrine. Memories of Jim will endure. A kind, modest, well-read and thoughtful man, Jim was blessed with practical and keen intellect, coupled with an unabiding sense of caring for the earth and fellow man, especially children. As he left to meet the Pilot, his life provided invaluable direction for those who knew him, young and old. The family will be honored by gifts in Jim's memory to First Presbyterian Church, Green Cove Springs, or .

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church of Green Cove Springs with Reverend Mark Hults officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery.

