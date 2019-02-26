RIGDON

James "Jim" M. Rigdon, 92, was born in Glen St. Mary, FL, and passed in his home on Feb. 21, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. A World War II veteran with the United States Coast Guard, Jim later retired from the Chrysler Corporation in September of 1986. He was a devoted husband and family man. He also loved Nascar, a good meal, and a good ol' cup of coffee. His hobbies included vegetable gardening, woodworking, playing the dobro, and listening to old time country music. His favorite was Jim Reeves. James was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lizzie Rigdon, brothers Willis (Bell) Rigdon and Rufus (Elsie, not deceased) Rigdon, and sisters R.V. Baylor and Betty Lewis. He is survived by his loving wife, Jewel "Judy" Rigdon; his son, Frederick (Carol) Rigdon; and numerous neices and nephews, with whom he was very close, and who adored him in all ways. He was a loved man.

The family will receive family and friends on Friday, March 1, 2019, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m for visitation at the Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL, 32205. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park, officiated by Levi Rigdon Jr. Interment will immediately follow at Riverside Memorial Park. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary