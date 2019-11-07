|
James Truman Mann, AKA "Big Daddy" to many, passed away on November 5, 2019, at Mayo Hospital in Jacksonville, FL, after a long battle with very severe illnesses. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Crosswater Community Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, on Saturday, November 9th at 11:00 a.m.
Jim was born in Sherman, TX, on October 22, 1942, to Merlin Truman Mann and Edythe Mann McAlister. He was lucky enough to also be raised by his stepfather, Perry McAlister. He grew up in the small town of Edgewood, TX, attended the University of Texas, and went on to graduate from East Texas State University with a degree in accounting and pursued a very successful career with Mobil Oil Corporation. He met the love of his life, Mary Gleith James, and knew from their first date that they would spend their lives together; they have been married now for over 56 years. They were blessed with three loving children: Rhonda, Cami, and Leslie. Jim was extremely involved with his church, Crosswater Community Church, and the community, often being referred to as "The Mayor of Ponte Vedra". His real passion was doing things like playing golf, cheering on his beloved Texas Longhorns and Dallas Cowboys, and watching his grandchildren participate in their sports and activities. Jim's family honors him as, "There are not enough kind words to describe him, but he was the most loving, giving, and selfless man. He inspired and supported his entire family and was the light that guided us". He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Mary Gleith Mann; children, Rhonda Begin (Donald), Cami Mourao (John), and Leslie Mann; grandchildren, Ashley Luke (Jody), Joshua Mourao, Brandon Pruitt, Matthew Mourao; great grandchildren, Mila and Trinity Luke; brother, Joel Mann (Judy); niece, Jennifer Pennington and family; nephew, Cody Mann and family. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Crosswater Community Church or The . Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com
