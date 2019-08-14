|
Mantock
James Marc Mantock "Jim" of Richardson, Texas and Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at his Florida home on August 11, 2019, after a decade of battling cancer.
Jim was born to Frieda Corbin Mantock and Norman Mantock in Columbus, Ohio,
on December 19, 1954 and grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio.
He attended Purdue University where he earned his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering with Highest Honors and was a member of the Theta Tau Fraternity.
Jim married his wife, Lisa Shad, on April 28, 1990. They co-founded their business, ScenPro, in 1995. After retirement, they traveled the world together enjoying adventures in Antarctica, Africa, Europe, the Galapagos Islands and Machu Picchu. The love and respect they shared for each other was epic and lasted until the end of Jim's life.
Prior to ScenPro, Jim was Director of the Artificial Intelligence Lab at Texas Instruments, Senior Program Manager with Advanced Decision Systems and a Co-Founder of The Harbinger Group. He was equally gifted and distinguished as both a Manager and an Engineer.
Jim was an avid traveler and professional photographer whose works were published in Fodor's Worldwide Travel Guides. Following Hurricane Katrina, Jim used his talent and skill to restore damaged photographs salvaged by victims of that devastating storm.
An extremely kind, interesting and generous man, Jim is survived by his loving wife, Lisa, two brothers-in law, Ernest F. Shad (Susie) and Benjamin M. Shad (Kim) and a niece, Summer Lynn Shad. He enjoyed close friendships with cousins in Indiana and will be missed by many extended family members and numerous lifelong friends.
The Family would like to acknowledge Jim's amazing medical team that included Dr. George Markus, Dr. Sam Bibawi, Dr. Mark Messinese, and Drs. Brian and Tea Stephens. Sincere love and thanks also go to Jim's caregivers, Wanda Griffin, Denise Carter and Rene Wilson.
We will celebrate Jim's life on Sunday, August 18, at Beaches Chapel by Hardage-Giddens, 1701 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Visitation will be held at 3 PM , with Service following at 4 PM. A Reception will follow at Dwight's Bistro, 1527 Penman Road in Jacksonville Beach. Attendees are encouraged to dress casually for these events, at Jim's request.
For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, Jim suggested taking someone you love out to dinner.
.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019