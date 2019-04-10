PAYNE

James "Jimmy" Marion Payne, age 72 departed this life to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Jimmy was born March 20, 1947 in Lapine, Alabama to Marion Turner Payne and Delores Blackwell Payne. He attended Troy State College. In 1967 he married the love of his life Deborah Rushton Payne. His work in the building industry brought him to Jacksonville Florida in 1972. He enjoyed a fruitful career of 46 years in the building industry before retiring from Builder's First Source in Jacksonville, Florida in March 2018.

Jimmy was a faithful member of Fruit Cove Baptist Church. He was a committed follower of Christ and he loved his church family. Jimmy and Debbie enjoyed almost 52 years of loving and faithful marriage. He was a devoted husband. Jimmy has also been a loving and giving father to his two daughters, Denise Ingoldsby(John), Angela Brewer (Clayton) and one son, Jay Payne (Ashley) and to his beloved grandchildren, Caroline, Grace, Olivia, Ben, Drew, Clayton Jr., Catherine, Carson, Bailey, Maya, Abby and Mason who all reside in Jacksonville. He will be greatly missed by his wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Jimmy joins his father, Marion Turner Payne, his mother, Delores Blackwell Payne and his brother, John Lewis Payne in glory.

Visitation will be from 11:30 am until time of Funeral Service at 12:30 pm on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Fruit Cove Baptist Church, 501 State Road 13, St. Johns, Florida 32259 with Dr. Tim Maynard presiding. Interment will be at 2:00 pm at Mandarin Cemetery, 12135 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32223. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Jimmy to Fruit Cove Baptist Church, St. Johns, Florida.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.