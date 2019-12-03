|
James William Martin, better known as Jim, died peacefully on December 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 82.
Jim was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on December 16, 1936. He graduated from Hughes High School in 1955 and went on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati in 1960 where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi and ROTC. He graduated as Captain Martin with a BBA degree in Accounting. Jim completed his eight year obligation in the Army in 1968 as a Company Commander in the 812th Signal Company. Jim began his career at Kroger as an accounting supervisor and regional manager, at the same time he was employed with the IRS auditing taxes. Jim advanced his career at Blue Cross in Cincinnati where he was Corporate Vice President of the Blue Cross Plan in the Hospital Care Corporation. In 1979 Jim was promoted and transferred to Jacksonville, Florida as Senior Vice President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida. In 1983 he began a new career in finance as a stock broker and opened the first Merrill Lynch office in Fernandina Beach, Florida. He continued his career at Prudential Securities in Jacksonville and retired from Wachovia Securities as a First Vice President in December 2005.
Jim was an active member of his community where he enjoyed coaching boys youth basketball for years as well as little league baseball. Jim was a member of FEI (Financial Executives International), Treasurer of Methodist Memorial Church, and served as Kiwanis President in Fernandina Beach, Florida. He enjoyed playing golf, watching the Cincinnati Reds and the Bengals. Jim was an avid collector of beer cans, license plates, stamps and other memorabilia.
Jim was an only child and is preceded in death by his father, August Martin, his mother, Helen Martin, and his adoring wife of 48 years, Regina Martin. He is survived by his children: Bonnie Martin of Arlington, Massachusetts, Ron Martin of Berlin, New Jersey (wife Jan), Rebecca Forbes (husband Tom) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Jim Martin, Jr. of Jacksonville, Florida. Grandchildren: Stefanie Martin (Ron), Meghan Forbes, Chelsea Forbes, and Thomas Forbes (Rebecca).
Services will be held at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida on December 5, 2019. Visitation will be held that same day from 10:00am-11:00am. The funeral service will be officiated by Pastor George Spencer. It will begin at 11:00am, followed by a graveside service in Oaklawn Cemetery and reception.
Memorial donations can be made to VITAS Hospice at https://vitascommunityconnection.org.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
