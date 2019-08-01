|
Meehan
James Francis Meehan (Papa), 76, went to meet Jesus on July 31, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York. He moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 1959 but lived most of his life in Jacksonville, Florida.
He served in the US Air Force right out of high school, then spent the next 41 years in the Pharmaceutical Industry. He was a longtime Parishioner of San Jose Catholic Church.
Many would say he was a man of few words, but you always knew where you stood with Jim. His stare was intense, compassionate, focus on loving and guiding and he had a protector's heart. To his family, he was larger than life and to his friends "The Silver Fox". He always gave to others with no expectation of gratitude. His passion is and his legacy will be 100% Family First.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Muriel, his brother, Stephen and his loving wife, Jo Ann. He is survived by his 7 children, 17 grandchildren and 6 siblings. Jim was blessed with many nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and infinite friends.
Visitation and prayer service will be held Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5-7pm at The Lodge at Oaklawn Cemetery. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church. Interment in Oaklawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: The Dubow Family Foundation Inc., PO Box 57759, Jacksonville, Florida 32257, in James' memory. Please sign the Guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com.
