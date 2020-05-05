James Melton
1922 - 2020
Melton
Mr. James Norwood Melton, age 97 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Mayo Clinic. He was born on July 31, 1922, in Savannah, Georgia to the late James Russ Melton and Ruth Mae Lane. In 1942 Mr. Melton enlisted in the U.S Army Air Corps during World War II where he was a Flight Engineer on multi-engine bombers. After leaving the military in 1946, he began his career in banking at The Florida National Bank in Jacksonville as an auditor. In 1959 he transferred to The Florida National Bank in Fernandina Beach where he was the head cashier accountant and Vice President. While living in Fernandina Beach he was a Deacon at First Baptist Church. Upon his retirement in 1970, he and his wife Edith relocated to Jacksonville Beach where he enjoyed flower gardening and playing his piano and playing hymns on the organ. He is preceded in death by his son, Wendell (Wendy) Melton, and sister Sylvia Ricketts. He leaves behind his wife of 72 years, Edith Sorrells Melton; children, Shirley Byrd, Janice Melton, and Terri Warren; sister, Carolyn Leeds; six grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest beside his son Wendell in a family graveside service in Bosque Bello Cemetery.
