James Mercer
1954 - 2020
Mercer
James Jones Mercer, Jr., 66, passed away June 7, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Texarkana, TX, the eldest son of James and Frances Mercer. Upon graduation from Warren Central High School in Vicksburg, MS, he honorably served in the US Navy during the Iranian hostage crisis and the US Merchant Marine during Operation Desert Storm. Jim was a longtime resident of Middleburg, FL operating a painting and pressure washing business. He is survived by his loving spouse, Kathleen Anderson, sisters Lindsay Diaz of Birmingham, AL, Melanie Mercer of Gainesville, GA, Meg Kilgore of Madison, MS, and brother Douglas Mercer of Orange Park, FL. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 PM, July 7, 2020, at the Jacksonville National Cemetery 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetery
