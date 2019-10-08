|
On October 4, 2019, the Penn State Nittany Lions lost their number one fan, James "Jim" Robert Metzler, 84, of Jacksonville. He was born April 22,1935 in Mount Joy, Pennsylvania to the late Ruth Myers and James Robert Metzler. He graduated from Mt. Joy High School in 1953 and Penn State University, in 1957. He proudly served his county in the United States Navy with a rank of LTjg. Jim was a successful salesman and currently working in Specialty Advertising. He was a member of Fort Caroline Baptist Church. Jim loved his football, was an avid Nittany Lions fan, and became a Jaguars fan as well. However, he always made sure everyone knew how his Nittany Lions were doing. He enjoyed genealogy, traveling, Sudoku puzzles, and entertaining everyone with his stories, often laughing before finishing the story or delivering the punch line. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary; his three children: daughters: Kimberly Metzler (Johnny Haynes) of Winston Salem, NC; Michelle Saunders of Greensboro, NC; son, James (Sonia), of Archdale, N.C; stepchildren: Cathy Smith, David Smith and John (Misty) Smith, all of Jacksonville; five grandchildren: D. Michael Swartzel, Jr, James Haynes, Megan and Michaela Saunders, and Jack Metzler. The family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St John's Bluff North. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapel Hills Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.hardage-giddenschapelhills.com. While flowers will be accepted, memorials may also be made to the Melanoma Research Alliance, 730 15th Street NW, Washington, DC, 20005.
