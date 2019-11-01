|
Curlin
James Michael Curlin March 28, 1964 - October 11, 2019
"Jim" was born in Sacramento, CA and moved with his family to Jacksonville, FL in 1966. He attended San Jose Catholic Elementary, Bishop Kenny H.S. and Jacksonville University (JU). He lived in Heathrow, FL with his best friend and wife, Toni Curlin. He fought through many illnesses including Pernicious Anemia, chronic Lyme disease and finally Pancreatic cancer, which took his life surrounded by loved ones.
Predeceased by his father, Hugh Curlin, in 2010. He is survived by Toni, his wife; Sheila, his mother; four siblings: Dean, Julie Shafer (Rich), Diana Cardillo (Luke) and LoriAnn; two nieces, five nephews; numerous relatives and friends and his beloved dogs, Crimson, Sophie and Lil Penny.
The family will celebrate a Memorial Mass on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at San Jose Catholic Church, 3619 Toledo Rd, Jacksonville, 32217.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019