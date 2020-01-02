|
Gormley
James Millard Gormley, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
James was creative, artistic, and passionate about everything he did and was a loving and devoted husband, father, and granddaddy.
Preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Buffalo and Charles Gormley and his oldest brother, George Rocco Marshall.
Survived by his wife, June Gormley; children, Josh (Amber) Gormley, Sheana Gormley, Tiffany (Justin Wasson) Thibideau, and Amanda (Derek) Bickerton; grandchildren, Christina, Royce, Greyson, Miles, River, Lucas, Lily, and Ben; brother, Steve Gormley; sisters, Debi (Brian) Mitchell and Terri (Mike) Kemp; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, at 3:00 P.M. at Celebration Church Julington Creek Campus, 616 FL-13, St. Johns, FL 32259.
