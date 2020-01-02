Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville
9957 Moorings Dr., ste 503
Jacksonville, FL 32257
(904) 260-2522
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Celebration Church Julington Creek Campus
616 FL-13
St. Johns, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gormley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Millard Gormley

Add a Memory
James Millard Gormley Obituary
Gormley
James Millard Gormley, 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
James was creative, artistic, and passionate about everything he did and was a loving and devoted husband, father, and granddaddy.
Preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Buffalo and Charles Gormley and his oldest brother, George Rocco Marshall.
Survived by his wife, June Gormley; children, Josh (Amber) Gormley, Sheana Gormley, Tiffany (Justin Wasson) Thibideau, and Amanda (Derek) Bickerton; grandchildren, Christina, Royce, Greyson, Miles, River, Lucas, Lily, and Ben; brother, Steve Gormley; sisters, Debi (Brian) Mitchell and Terri (Mike) Kemp; many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, January 9, at 3:00 P.M. at Celebration Church Julington Creek Campus, 616 FL-13, St. Johns, FL 32259.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -