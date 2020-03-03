|
|
Minton
James "Jim" Minton went home to be with the Lord on March 1, 2020, after a 7-year battle with Prostate Cancer and COPD. He was born on March 24, 1936, in Dublin, GA to the late Jim Henry Minton and Lorene Minton. Jim grew up in Jacksonville Beach and graduated from Fletcher High School.
Jim is survived by his wife of 43 years, Kathy; mother, Lorene Minton; sons, Mark Smith and Scott Minton (Sheila); daughter Melissa Compton (Greg Fane); stepdaughter, Becky Robinson, sisters Teresa Kellum (Byron) and Lisa Frazer. Jim has 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, Jim Henry; his son, Michael Minton; daughter, Malinda Kilgore.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at CrossPointe Church, 1871 CR 220, Fleming Island, FL 32003 with services beginning at 11:00 A. M., conducted by Pastor Ron Baker. Fellowship to follow the service. Burial will be at Jacksonville Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , River Garden Senior Services or the .
Arrangements are under the care of Broadus-Raines Funeral Home, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020