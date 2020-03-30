|
|
Monahan, Jr.
James Thomas Monahan, Jr., 91, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Born in Jacksonville March 9, 1929 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Riverside, Jimmy attended St. Paul's Catholic School through eighth grade. He then went on to St. Leo College Preparatory School near Dade City, FL. Many of Jimmy's St. Leo's classmates hailed from citrus farms in that part of the state. When freezes were expected school would often be dismissed so the students could go home and help tend to the smudge pots at night to keep the crop from freezing. On several occasions he tagged along with classmates to help keep the pots lit throughout the night. Those experiences made such an impression on young Jimmy that nearing graduation in 1947 he asked his father to buy him a citrus grove rather than pay for college. His wish wasn't granted which surprised no one who knew his father. Instead Jim, Sr. presented his son with a train ticket to Atlanta and informed him he would be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology. At Tech Jimmy was a brother in the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He graduated in 1952 with a degree in Industrial Management. Since college he remained a lifelong fan of Ramblin' Wreck football and basketball (especially the heydays of the Bobby Cremins years). He relished the good seasons and suffered through the many others. A personal highlight was taking the entire family to the 1991 Citrus Bowl in Orlando where Tech walloped Nebraska 45-21 and was subsequently awarded the UPI National Championship for the 1990 season (he would have reminded us Georgia hasn't won a national championship since 1980). Jimmy was until the end a "Ramblin' Wreck from Georgia Tech, and a hell of an engineer". In 1952 Jimmy was commissioned a Second Lt. in the US Army and went on to serve the in the Korean Conflict as a Staff Engineer primarily constructing airstrips for the advancing allied forces. He was honorably discharged in December 1954 as a First Lt. For his service he was awarded the UN Service Medal, the Korean Service Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal. Jimmy began his professional career in 1955 with the Auchter Company in Jacksonville where he was able to work alongside his father for several decades, something he cherished as he deeply admired his father. One of his earliest and fondest projects was the erection of Century Tower in Gainesville from 1953 to 1956, a memorial on the University of Florida campus in honor of those students and alumni who perished in World Wars I and II. Jimmy retired in1992 having achieved the title of Executive Vice President and General Superintendent. One cannot gaze upon the the Jacksonville skyline without seeing a building whose construction he either supervised or was integrally involved with including Southern Bell (TIAA), Independent Life (Wells Fargo), Gulf Life (Ameris Bank), AHL (Vystar), Prudential, The Jacksonville Landing, Baptist Medical Center, and St. Vincent's Medical Center. He was a proud, 50+ year member of the Florida Yacht Club and the Ponte Vedra Inn and Club where he made many precious memories with family and friends. He also belonged to the Seminole Club and the Jacksonville Quarterback Club. Jimmy was named a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International, a personal highlight having served the Riverside chapter for over three decades. He also served as a member of the St. Vincent's Medical Center Auxiliary. Jimmy and Catherine raised their three sons in Ortega Forest where they lived for over 50 years before moving to Cypress Village in the Fall of 2016. As a devout Catholic and longstanding member of St. Matthew's Parish Jimmy was grounded by his faith in God. He was a loving husband and father who provided a clear moral compass and demonstrated a strong work ethic for his sons. He also taught them the value of a dollar. Known affectionately as "Papa" in his later years he also very much enjoyed imparting his vast wisdom to his five grandchildren. Over his long life of 91 years he enjoyed the company of his beloved his cats Brownie, Marble, Eddie, Pat and Abby with whom he conversed daily. Jimmy leaves behind his adored wife of 52 years, Catherine Reedy Brown Monahan; his sons James T. Monahan, III of Jacksonville Beach, FL, Mark B. Monahan (Lora) and their children Matthew and Michael of Richmond, VA, and Timothy V. Monahan (Laddy) and their children Reedy, Bridget and Mary Katherine of Jacksonville, FL; niece Adeline Ryan Dobson (David) of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; and nephews Michael Joseph Ryan (LeDain) and Thomas M. Ryan of Jacksonville. He was predeceased by his parents, James T. Monahan, Sr. and Mary Katherine McGrath Monahan; and sister Mary Monahan Ryan (Patrick). A funeral will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery on March 31st. Sadly it will be limited to immediate family due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a celebration of Jimmy's life will be held at a later date. All friends and family will be welcomed to come to honor his memory. In lieu of flowers the family asks memorial contributions be made to the "St. Vincent's Foundation- Handmaids of the Lord Society" St. Vincent's Hospital, 1 Shircliff Way, Jacksonville, FL 32204, 904-308-4031, or to a charity of their choosing.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd. 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020