|
|
Hammond
James Morris Hammond, 92, passed away on November 6, 2019. He was born in Rome, GA on August 19, 1927. As a child of the military, he lived in many different locations around the country.
Jim moved to Clearwater at the age of 16, graduated from Clearwater High School and enlisted in the US Navy. After his discharge, he attended the University of Florida where he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve as a 2nd Lt. Upon graduation with a degree in mechanical engineering, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Ann Lancaster of Clearwater. They moved to Jacksonville where he was employed as a design engineer for Reynolds, Smith, and Hills. After 6 years with RS & H, he left to open his own engineering firm, Evans and Hammond Inc. with Tom Evans Jr., a structural engineer. In 1998 they merged with Tilden, Lobnitz and Cooper, an engineering firm based in Orlando to help form their Jacksonville office. Jim retired on January 1, 2000, after almost 50 years of engineering. Jim served as President of the Jacksonville Chapter of the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Engineers, President of the Jacksonville Chapter of . He also served on the Jacksonville Youth Advisory Council, University Board of Regents Architectural and Engineering Advisory Committee, the Building Code Committee of Duval County and was a member of the Florida Engineering Society. Jim enjoyed camping, boating and getting away to his mountain cabin in North Carolina, which was constructed by all members of the Hammond family.
Jim was predeceased by his father and mother, Brett Roberts and Dorris M. Hammond and his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann (Bugs) Hammond. He is survived by his four children, Brett, Dan (Cyndie), Mary Ann "Cissy" (John), and Melanie (Ken) as well as 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
At his request, Jim will be cremated with burial in Oaklawn Cemetery with family only present. Any gifts should be directed to .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019