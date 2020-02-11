|
|
NIEMEYER
James Allan Niemeyer, 73, died Feb. 9th 2020 following a battle with cancer.
Jim was born, July 18, 1946 in Miami, Florida. He's lived over 65 years in Jacksonville, graduated from Terry Parker HS ('64) and Jones College ('73), served proudly in the US Army from 1964 to 1967, and was a long time member of First Baptist Church. He retired from both Sea-Land and Mercedes Benz USA. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Elaine in 1962, his brother Darryl in 2014, and by his beloved son, Andrew Webb Niemeyer in December, 2008. Jim is survived by his wife of 45 years, the former Janice Macon and their son Michael Grant Niemeyer and grandson Asher. He is also survived by his daughter Krista Murray (Todd), grandchildren Jeffrey, Trevor and Rachel, along with his son Bret Niemeyer (Wendy), grandchildren Hannah, Bret II, and Caleb, also his sister Cheryl McHale and a great number of cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 hour before the funeral service, which will be held at Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery on Normandy Blvd. at 1pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020. Hardage-Giddens Riverside is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020