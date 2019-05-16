Ong

James Ong of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on May 7, 2019, at the age of 82, from natural causes. He joins his beloved wife of 57 years, Diana, who passed away in 2016. He is survived by his children, Richard Ong and Susan Chiang (Kai); grandchildren, Kaitlin and Brian Chiang; half-brother, William Tang (Linna), and half-sister, Marion Tang; nephew, Eric Tang, and nieces, Nicole and Catherine Tang.

He was born in New York City in 1936 to Chinese immigrants during the Great Depression; he was 3 when his father died. Despite a difficult childhood that resulted in his departure from the prestigious Stuyvesant H.S. without a diploma, he became a successful businessman. He honed his artistic talent working as a graphic designer, and eventually co-founded Roberts, Reinhardt & Ong, an advertising agency on Madison Avenue. In the 1970's, he co-founded Four By Five (later renamed SuperStock), a stock photography agency. In 1993, he relocated his family and business to Florida, where he retired in 2004.

Jim loved his family, good food, and fishing. He and Diana spent many vacations sharing their love of fly fishing, especially for trout in Henryville, PA, and Atlantic salmon in Iceland. He recently completed his blog, junglecock.com, recounting his memories of salmon fishing. He was a food connoisseur, enjoying many fine restaurants in NYC and on his worldwide travels. He was also an amazing cook; he enjoyed watching cooking shows and experimenting with recipes through his final days. Above all he was dedicated to his family, doing everything he could to provide his wife and children with a better life.

Per his wishes, a service will not be held. Donations in his memory may be made to .

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 16 to May 18, 2019