James Owen Cassell "Jim" passed away Friday, April 12th, 2019, in Jacksonville, Florida. Jim was born July 3, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia. He was the son of James Walter Cassell and Marguerite Gilbert Cassell of Atlanta.
Jim grew up in Macon, Georgia where he attended Elementary School at Alexander IV, followed by high School at Glynn Academy in Brunswick, Georgia. Jim went on to graduate from The University of Georgia where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. He then started his career in Medical Sales and Marketing in Nashville, Tennessee before moving to Jacksonville, Florida in 1976.
Jim's many lifelong friendships and participation in Chi Phi fueled his love of storytelling. He will be remembered for his love of sports, in particular Georgia Football. He was a voracious reader and WWII history buff. His loved ones will continue to remember his quirky sense of humor and love of all music, The New Yorker Cartoons and his family.
He served in the United States Air Force Reserves with the Air National Guard and was a member of Riverside Presbyterian Church.
He leaves behind his wife of 55 years, Mary McGowan Goldsmith Cassell "Gowie", his daughter Leslie Cassell Williams (Bradley), his son James Owen Cassell, Jr. (Jennifer), and his grandchildren Lauren Phelan Buberger, Robert James Schuster and James Owen Cassell, III, sister Ann Cassell Klumpp (Fritz) as well as many nieces and nephews.
The memorial service will be held at Riverside Presbyterian Church on May 8, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Sulzbacher Center 611 East Adams St Jacksonville, FL 32202

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 28, 2019
