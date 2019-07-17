OWENS

James Ronald "Buddy" Owens passed away peacefully at his home in Yulee, Florida, on July 12, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on November 9, 1946 to Henry and Louise Owens who predeceased him. Buddy was an avid fisherman, loved the great outdoors and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He leaves behind his spouse, Pat Lowdenslager, a daughter, Kari Owens of Asheville, NC, a son James "Jamie" Owens and grandson Corey Witt, of Pickens, SC; two sisters Nancy Williams and Carolyn Jones, four brothers Harry, Ernie, Billy and Larry Owens all of Oceanway, Florida; many nieces, nephews and other extended relatives. A Memorial Service at the Jacksonville National Cemetery will occur at a later date. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, July 20th beginning at 4:30 p.m. at 4433 Starratt Rd. All who knew and loved Buddy are invited and encouraged to attend. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 1426 Rowe Avenue.

