PARMENTER
James Lester Parmenter was born in Bryceville, Florida, September 18, 1935, to Henry Elam Parmenter and Maebell (Pringle) Parmenter. Lester moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was 7 years old. He attended Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School (Class of 1954).
Lester worked in law enforcement for 21 years beginning as a Patrolman with the Duval County Road Patrol (which later became the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office). He spent his last 12 years with the JSO as a Homicide Detective. After retiring from the JSO, he moved on to corporate security for several years. He then became a private investigator for almost three decades, doing work for several law firms including Pajcic & Pajcic. Lester was a diehard University of Florida Gators football fan.
Lester was a member of the National 4-H Club, a Free Mason in Masonic Lodge #101, 32nd Degree Mason, Morocco Temple Shriner, and Morocco Temple Provost Guard, Fraternal Order of Police, Florida Peace Officers Association, Duval County Patrol Association, National Association of Retired Cops, and the Fightin' Gator Touchdown Club. He coached a Pop Warner football team for the Cedar Hills Athletic Association. Though his most memorable achievements were being named citizen of the year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and runner up for JSO officer of the year in 1977.
Lester was predeceased by his wife of nearly 60 years Ruby Ann (Milstead) Parmenter, his parents Henry Elam and Mae Bell Parmenter, brother Buford Parmenter (Eloise) and sister Zoie Carter. He is survived by his loving children and family members, his sons Andy Parmenter (Betty) of Gainesville, FL, Danny Parmenter (Deborah) of Green Cove Springs, FL, and his daughter Leslie Parmenter Blackburn of Atlantic Beach, FL. Lester was the best "Papa" and will be missed by his six grandchildren Julie Parmenter, Danielle Parmenter (Jeremy), Dylan Parmenter (Catherine), Sarah Parmenter, Cameron Blackburn, and Julia Kate Blackburn. He is also survived by three sisters Margaret Todd (Bob), Charlotte Messer (Robert), Scherbell Abercrombie (Earl), and well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lester was interred at Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville, FL on May 23, 2020, next to his beloved wife Ann. A "Celebration of Lester's Life" will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 Southeast 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205 (904)781-9262.
Please sign the Guestbook @ www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
James Lester Parmenter was born in Bryceville, Florida, September 18, 1935, to Henry Elam Parmenter and Maebell (Pringle) Parmenter. Lester moved to Jacksonville, Florida when he was 7 years old. He attended Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School (Class of 1954).
Lester worked in law enforcement for 21 years beginning as a Patrolman with the Duval County Road Patrol (which later became the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office). He spent his last 12 years with the JSO as a Homicide Detective. After retiring from the JSO, he moved on to corporate security for several years. He then became a private investigator for almost three decades, doing work for several law firms including Pajcic & Pajcic. Lester was a diehard University of Florida Gators football fan.
Lester was a member of the National 4-H Club, a Free Mason in Masonic Lodge #101, 32nd Degree Mason, Morocco Temple Shriner, and Morocco Temple Provost Guard, Fraternal Order of Police, Florida Peace Officers Association, Duval County Patrol Association, National Association of Retired Cops, and the Fightin' Gator Touchdown Club. He coached a Pop Warner football team for the Cedar Hills Athletic Association. Though his most memorable achievements were being named citizen of the year at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School and runner up for JSO officer of the year in 1977.
Lester was predeceased by his wife of nearly 60 years Ruby Ann (Milstead) Parmenter, his parents Henry Elam and Mae Bell Parmenter, brother Buford Parmenter (Eloise) and sister Zoie Carter. He is survived by his loving children and family members, his sons Andy Parmenter (Betty) of Gainesville, FL, Danny Parmenter (Deborah) of Green Cove Springs, FL, and his daughter Leslie Parmenter Blackburn of Atlantic Beach, FL. Lester was the best "Papa" and will be missed by his six grandchildren Julie Parmenter, Danielle Parmenter (Jeremy), Dylan Parmenter (Catherine), Sarah Parmenter, Cameron Blackburn, and Julia Kate Blackburn. He is also survived by three sisters Margaret Todd (Bob), Charlotte Messer (Robert), Scherbell Abercrombie (Earl), and well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Lester was interred at Riverside Memorial Park, Jacksonville, FL on May 23, 2020, next to his beloved wife Ann. A "Celebration of Lester's Life" will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 Southeast 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or online at www.parkinson.org.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205 (904)781-9262.
Please sign the Guestbook @ www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.