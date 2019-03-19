THORNTON

James Patrick Thornton, born in Jacksonville, Florida, August 8, 1935, and passed away March 15, 2019. Pat was predeceased by his parents, Evelyn and Walter Thornton, his brothers, Danny and Pete. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Tischer: sisters, Mary Anne Kuelbs, Linda Harris and brother, Bill. Pat and Gayle have five children. Patrick (Mary), John, Greg, Katie (Jere Smith), Tommy (Tiffany), and twelve grandchildren,

Ellie, Sarah Gayle, Annie, Charlie, Tyler, Meghan, Madeline, Logan, J.P., Thomas, Evan and Conner. Pat was a graduate of Bishop Kenny High School 1953, the first graduating class. After graduation, he served in the United States Army, and graduated from the University of Florida in 1960. He had a successful career in commercial real estate and was chairman of The Development Group. He generously served the Lord with his faith, family and charity: San Jose Catholic Church and School, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Knights of Malta, and the Diocese of St. Augustine.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 with Rosary Service at 7:30 PM in San Jose Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 21 in San Jose Catholic Church 3619 Toledo Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32217.

Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL 4801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32207. (904) 737-7171.

