Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Dinsmore Community Center
James Zackie Pope, 83, born in Hartsfield, Georgia, passed away on November 23rd, 2019 at 3:00 PM. He is survived by his sibling Laura McElmurray, his children James Robert Pope, Reba Kay Pope, Lori Lynn Woomer, and five grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at the Dinsmore Community Center on December 1st, at 2:00 pm. The family has asked in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Florida Association of the Deaf and the National Association of the Deaf.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
