James Russell "Sammy" Aspinwall
Aspinwall
James Russell "Sammy" Aspinwall, age 81, passed away May 6, 2020, in Sammy's words, "of old age" at his residence.
Mr. Aspinwall was born June 15, 1938, in Patterson to the late Oscar Aspinwall and the late Evie Winn Aspinwall. He was a retired machinist having retired from Anheuser Busch and Seaborn Railroad.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Shirley Miller Aspinwall of Baxley; daughter & son-in-law, Glenda & Pete Wright of Baxley; sons & daughter-in-law, James Wayne Aspinwall and Donald Ray & Sherry Aspinwall all of Callahan, FL; sister, Jane Brown of Orange Park, FL; and brother, Gene Aspinwall of Jacksonville, FL. Eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren also survive.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley, Georgia
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2242
