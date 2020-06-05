Ryals
James K. Ryals, 69, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville on June 2, 1950. James graduated from Jean Ribault High School and attended FCCJ. He was actively involved in football and baseball in high school but his passions also included fast cars, surfing, and volleyball. He loved working in Sales and over the years held positions with Adkins Electric, General Electric, Bennett's Business Systems, and Konica Minolta. James was a member of Neptune Baptist Church.
Later in life he most enjoyed cooking, bike riding, fishing, traveling, listening to Blues music, and watching Gator football. His all-time favorite hang out was Siesta Key Beaches.
James was the son of Clayton and Billie Ryals, predeceased. He is survived by Teri Ryals by marriage in 1990 and his brother Bruce Ryals of Middleburg, Florida.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please give to Hospice or the Dementia Society.
Arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
James K. Ryals, 69, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away May 30, 2020. He was born in Jacksonville on June 2, 1950. James graduated from Jean Ribault High School and attended FCCJ. He was actively involved in football and baseball in high school but his passions also included fast cars, surfing, and volleyball. He loved working in Sales and over the years held positions with Adkins Electric, General Electric, Bennett's Business Systems, and Konica Minolta. James was a member of Neptune Baptist Church.
Later in life he most enjoyed cooking, bike riding, fishing, traveling, listening to Blues music, and watching Gator football. His all-time favorite hang out was Siesta Key Beaches.
James was the son of Clayton and Billie Ryals, predeceased. He is survived by Teri Ryals by marriage in 1990 and his brother Bruce Ryals of Middleburg, Florida.
A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please give to Hospice or the Dementia Society.
Arrangements entrusted to HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.