James "Jim" Joseph Ryan, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on October 24, 2020, at the age of 79. He grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and graduated from LaSalle University. He was preceded in death by his son, Kevin, and survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Suzanna; three sons, Jim, Jr., Michael (Amy), and John (Daniela); and three granddaughters, Miranda, Kaylie and Madeline. Jim served in the Senior Executive Service of the Internal Revenue Service where he was employed for 33 years and was awarded the Presidential Rank Award for service in several assignments. Jim loved to play golf and being with his family. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to either American Diabetes Association
or Community Hospice and Palliative Care, Jacksonville, Florida. Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com
